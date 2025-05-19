Markets
FITB

Fifth Third Partners With Trust & Will To Offer Free Wills To All Customers

May 19, 2025 — 07:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), a diversified financial services company, on Monday announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind initiative to provide free wills to all customers through an exclusive partnership with Trust & Will, a U.S. digital estate planning platform.

Fifth Third's partnership with Trust & Will aims to close the estate planning gap in the U.S., where only 31 percent of adults have a will, despite 83 percent believing it's important.

From today, Fifth Third customers can create a free, attorney-approved, state-specific will online in under an hour.

The secure, guided platform aims to simplify the process, offering peace of mind and support during emotionally challenging times.

In the pre-market trading, 1.79% lesser at $38.93 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FITB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.