Fifth Third (FITB) to Buy Hammond Hanlon, Boost Healthcare Service

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB recently announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Hammond Hanlon Camp LLC. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed. The transaction is likely to close in the fourth quarter, subject to regulatory approvals.

Hammond Hanlon is one of the leading strategic advisory and investment banking firms with focus on the healthcare industry, specifically the not-for-profit sector. Over the past nine years, the company's core advisory services include mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, partnerships and strategic growth to capital markets and real estate investment banking. The company also has its presence in major cities like Atlanta, Chicago, New York and San Diego.

With this acquisition’s conclusion, Fifth Third's presence in the healthcare industry will be further strengthened. The latest transaction follows the company's buyout of Coker Capital in 2018. The company has particularly focused on expanding its healthcare team over the last 10 years. Consequently, it has become one of the foremost platforms to middle-market and corporate clients in this segment.

Kevin Lavender, executive vice president and head of commercial banking of Fifth Third, noted, "As Fifth Third continues to seek opportunities to build upon the strength of its healthcare team, the addition of H2C further deepens the value we provide to the industry. The healthcare industry is complex and dynamic. Given its concentrated expertise and its client-focused culture, we believe H2C is a great strategic fit for Fifth Third and its existing healthcare team."

The acquisition of Hammond Hanlon will aid Fifth Third's efforts to further enhance its presence in the healthcare segment which is presently becoming one of the fastest growing segments of the economy.

In the past year, shares of Fifth Third have lost 10.4% compared with the 18.2% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Currently, Fifth Third carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

