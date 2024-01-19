Fifth Third (FITB) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB has reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 99 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an EPS of $1.01.

Results have been aided by increases in non-interest income and the deposit balance. However, a fall in net interest income (NII) limited its revenue growth. Higher expenses were other undermining factors.

The company has reported net income available to common shareholders of $492 million, down 30% year over year.

For 2023, net income was $2.3 billion compared with $2.4 billion in the previous year.

Revenues Fall, Expenses Increase

Total revenues in the reported quarter were $2.16 billion, marginally down year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15.

For 2023, total revenues in the reported quarter were $8.73 billion, up 4% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.71 billion.

Fifth Third’sNII (on an FTE basis) was $1.42 billion, down 10% year over year. Our estimate for NII was pegged at $1.42 billion.

The net interest margin (NIM) (on an FTE basis) shrunk year over year to 2.85% from 3.35%. Our estimate for NIM was pinned at 3.02%.

Non-interest income increased 1% year over year to $744 million. This was primarily due to a rise in service charges on deposits, commercial banking revenues, and wealth and asset management revenues. Our estimate for the metric was pegged at $730.7 million.

Non-interest expenses increased 19% year over year to $1.45 billion. An increase in almost all components of expenses resulted in this upsurge, except for leasing business costs and marketing expenses. Our estimate for the metric was pinned at $1.19 billion.

As of Dec 31, 2023, average loan and lease balances, and average total deposits were $118.8 billion and $169.4 billion, respectively. Average loans and deposits increased 2.3% on a sequential basis.

Credit Quality Deteriorates

The company reported a provision for credit losses of $55 million compared with $180 million in the year-ago quarter.

However, net loss charge-offs in the fourth quarter were $96 million or 0.32% of average loans and leases (on an annualized basis) compared with the $68 million or 0.22% witnessed in the prior-year quarter. The total allowance for credit losses increased 3.2% to $2.48 billion. Moreover, total non-performing assets were $689 million, up 27.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Capital Position Strong

The Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.59% compared with the 10.53% posted at the end of the prior-year quarter. The CET1 capital ratio was 10.29%, up from the 9.28% recorded at the end of the year-ago quarter. Also, the leverage ratio was 8.73% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 8.56%.

Our Viewpoint

Revenues of the company were backed by a rise in non-interest income for this quarter. Its diverse revenue base and strategic acquisitions will likely drive top-line growth in the upcoming period. However, the weakening of credit quality and elevated expenses have been concerning.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Fifth Third Bancorp price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fifth Third Bancorp Quote

Currently, Fifth Third carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Banks

Hancock Whitney Corp.’s HWC fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.26 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08. Adjusted earnings per share, however, compared unfavorably with the $1.65 registered in the year-ago quarter.

HWC’s results were impacted by declines in NII and non-interest income. Further, a slight decrease in loan balances, and increases in expenses and provisions acted as spoilsports.

Synovus Financial Corp.’s SNV fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 80 cents lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. Also, adjusted earnings compared unfavorably with the $1.35 earned in the year-ago quarter.

Results were adversely impacted by declines in NII and non-interest revenues. A slight reduction in loan balances, and increased expenses and provisions were other undermining factors. However, a modest increase in deposits provided some support to SNV’s quarterly performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.