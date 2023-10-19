Fifth Third (FITB) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 92 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an EPS of 93 cents.

Results were aided by a rise in non-interest income and deposit balance. However, a fall in net interest income (NII) limited its revenue growth. Higher expenses and a decline in average loan and lease balance were undermining factors.

The company has reported net income available to common shareholders of $623 million, down 1.3% year over year.

Revenues Fall, Expenses Increase

Total revenues in the reported quarter were $2.15 billion, which was marginally down year over year. The top line matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Fifth Third’s NII (on an FTE basis) was $1.45 billion, down 3.8% year over year. The fall was due to the impact of deposit mix shift from demand to interest-bearing accounts, partially offset by the higher loan yields. Our estimate for NII was $1.50 billion.

Net interest margin (NIM) (on an FTE basis) shrunk 24 basis points year over year to 2.98%. Our estimate for NIM was 2.96%.

Non-interest income increased 6.4% year over year to $715 million. This was primarily due to a rise in service charges on deposits, commercial banking revenue, wealth and asset management revenues. Our estimate for the metric was $724.8 million.

Non-interest expenses increased 1.8% to $1.19 billion. An increase in almost all components of expenses resulted in this upsurge, except leasing business costs and other non-interest expenses. Our estimate for the metric was $1.28 billion.

As of Sep 30, 2023, average loan and lease balances and average total deposits were $121.63 billion and $165.64 billion, respectively. Average loans decreased 1.4% on a sequential basis, whereas average deposits increased 3%.

Credit Quality Deteriorates

The company reported a provision for credit losses of $119 million compared with $158 million in the year-ago quarter.

However, net losses charged-off in the third quarter were $124 million or 0.41% of average loans and leases (on an annualized basis) compared with the $62 million or 0.21% witnessed in the prior-year quarter. The total allowance for credit losses increased 10.1% to $2.53 billion. Moreover, total non-performing assets were $618 million, up 13.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Capital Position Strong

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.05% compared with the 10.40% posted at the end of the prior-year quarter. The CET1 capital ratio was 9.80%, up from the 9.14% recorded at the end of the year-ago quarter. Also, the leverage ratio was 8.85% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 8.44%.

Our Viewpoint

The revenues of the company were backed by a rise in non-interest income for this quarter. Its diverse revenue base and strategic acquisitions will likely drive top-line growth in the upcoming period. However, a weakening of credit quality and elevated expenses were matters of concern.

Performance of Other Major Banks

Wells Fargo & Company’s WFC third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.39 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25. The figure improved 6.9% year over year. The adjusted figure excludes the impacts of discrete tax benefits related to the resolution of the prior-year period’s tax matters.

WFC’s results benefited from higher NII and non-interest income. An improvement in capital ratios and a decline in expenses were other positives. However, the worsening credit quality and a dip in loan balances were the undermining factors.

Citigroup Inc.’s C third-quarter 2023 earnings per share (excluding divestiture-related impacts) of $1.52 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26.

In the third quarter, C witnessed a rise in revenues due to higher revenues in the Institutional Clients Group, as well as the Personal Banking and Wealth Management segments. The higher cost of credit was another spoilsport.

