Fifth Third (FITB) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise on NII

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB has reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 87 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an EPS of 76 cents.

Increases in the fee income and net interest income (NII) aided revenue growth, while higher expenses acted as an undermining factor.

The company has reported net income available to common shareholders of $562 million, up 7% year over year. Our estimate for the same was $568.5 million.

Revenues Rise on Higher NII, Expenses Increase

Total revenues in the reported quarter were $2.18 billion, up 8% year over year. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19 billion.

Fifth Third’s NII (on an FTE basis) was $1.46 billion, up 9% year over year. Our estimate for the same was $1.50 billion. The rise primarily reflects the benefits of higher market rates, and growth in C&I loan balances and investment portfolio balances, partially offset by the deposit mix shift from demand to interest-bearing accounts.

The net interest margin (NIM) (on a FTE basis) rose 18 basis points (bps) year over year to 3.10%.

Non-interest income increased 7% year over year to $726 million. Our estimate for the same was $686.6 million. This was primarily due to a rise in commercial banking revenues, wealth and asset management revenues, and mortgage banking net revenues, partly offset by lower service charges on deposits and leasing business revenues.

Non-interest expenses increased 11% to $1.23 billion. Our estimate for the same was $1.25 billion. The main reasons for the rise were an increase in marketing expenses, technology and communications expenses, compensation and benefits, and net occupancy expenses.

As of Jun 30, 2023, average loan and lease balances, and average total deposits were $123.3 billion and $160.85 billion, respectively, increasing marginally on a sequential basis.

Credit Quality Deteriorates

The company reported a provision for credit losses of $177 million compared with $179 million in the year-ago quarter.

However, net losses charged-off in the second quarter were $90 million or 0.29% of average loans and leases (on an annualized basis) compared with the $62 million or 0.21% witnessed in the prior-year quarter. The total allowance for credit losses increased 15.1% to $2.53 billion. Moreover, the total non-performing assets were $663 million, up 18.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Capital Position Strong

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.78% compared with the 10.23% posted at the end of the prior-year quarter. The CET1 capital ratio was 9.53%, down from the 8.95% recorded at the end of the year-ago quarter. Also, the leverage ratio was 8.81% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 8.30%.

Our Viewpoint

The rise in revenues of the company was backed by increased NII. The improvement in NIM was backed by higher rates. However, a deterioration in credit quality and increased expenses were concerning.

