Fifth Third Bank Announces Special Payment To Its Front-line Employees

(RTTNews) - Fifth Third Bank announced a special payment of $1,250 for full-time employees who have provided essential banking services to customers through the ongoing pandemic.

It is the second time the Bank has recognized the work of the employees through a special payment program.

The bank noted that eligible front-line, full-time employees, including those in customer service and operations roles, who were in their role between May 10, 2020, and April 5, 2021, will receive their special payment at the end of November.

Part-time employees in those roles during the same time period will receive $625. More than 7,500 employees will receive this special payment. Front-line employees also received special payments in April and May of 2020.

