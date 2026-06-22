Fifth Third Bancorp's Preferred Stock, Series I Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Fifth Third Bancorp's 6.625% Dep Shares Fixed/Float Non-Cumul Pfd Stock, Series I (Symbol: FITB.PRI) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9392), with shares changing hands as low as $25.72 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.72% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, FITB.PRI was trading at a 3.56% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.97% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FITB.PRI shares, versus FITB:

Below is a dividend history chart for FITB.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Fifth Third Bancorp's 6.625% Dep Shares Fixed/Float Non-Cumul Pfd Stock, Series I:

In Monday trading, Fifth Third Bancorp's 6.625% Dep Shares Fixed/Float Non-Cumul Pfd Stock, Series I (Symbol: FITB.PRI) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FITB) are up about 2%.

Further FITB.PRI Research:

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