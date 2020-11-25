Fifth Third Bancorp's Preferred Stock, Series G Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fifth Third Bancorp's 8.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: FITBP) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $27.02 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.41% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, FITBP was trading at a 72.67% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 7.17% in the "Financial" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FITBP shares, versus FITB:

Below is a dividend history chart for FITBP, showing historical dividend payments on Fifth Third Bancorp's 8.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series G:

In Wednesday trading, Fifth Third Bancorp's 8.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: FITBP) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FITB) are off about 2.2%.

