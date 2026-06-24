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FITB.PRA

Fifth Third Bancorp's Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

June 24, 2026 — 03:11 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 6/26/26, Fifth Third Bancorp's 6.00% Non-Cumululative Perpetual Preferred (Symbol: FITB.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of FITB.PRA's recent share price of $23.70, this dividend works out to approximately 1.58%, so look for shares of FITB.PRA to trade 1.58% lower — all else being equal — when FITB.PRA shares open for trading on 6/26/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.32%, which compares to an average yield of 6.77% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of FITB.PRA shares, versus FITB:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for FITB.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Fifth Third Bancorp's 6.00% Non-Cumululative Perpetual Preferred:

FITB.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB) makes up 6.21% of the iShares US Regional Banks ETF (IAT) which is trading higher by about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding FITB).

In Wednesday trading, Fifth Third Bancorp's 6.00% Non-Cumululative Perpetual Preferred (Symbol: FITB.PRA) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FITB) are up about 0.8%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further FITB.PRA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

FITB.PRA
FITB

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