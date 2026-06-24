Fifth Third Bancorp's Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 6/26/26, Fifth Third Bancorp's 6.00% Non-Cumululative Perpetual Preferred (Symbol: FITB.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of FITB.PRA's recent share price of $23.70, this dividend works out to approximately 1.58%, so look for shares of FITB.PRA to trade 1.58% lower — all else being equal — when FITB.PRA shares open for trading on 6/26/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.32%, which compares to an average yield of 6.77% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of FITB.PRA shares, versus FITB:

Below is a dividend history chart for FITB.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Fifth Third Bancorp's 6.00% Non-Cumululative Perpetual Preferred:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB) makes up 6.21% of the iShares US Regional Banks ETF (IAT) which is trading higher by about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding FITB).

In Wednesday trading, Fifth Third Bancorp's 6.00% Non-Cumululative Perpetual Preferred (Symbol: FITB.PRA) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FITB) are up about 0.8%.

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Further FITB.PRA Research:

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