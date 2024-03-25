Fifth Third Bancorp's Non-Cumululative Perpetual Preferred Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 3/27/24, Fifth Third Bancorp's 6.00% Non-Cumululative Perpetual Preferred (Symbol: FITBP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 4/1/24. As a percentage of FITBP's recent share price of $25.13, this dividend works out to approximately 1.49%, so look for shares of FITBP to trade 1.49% lower — all else being equal — when FITBP shares open for trading on 3/27/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.94%, which compares to an average yield of 6.62% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of FITBP shares, versus FITB:

Below is a dividend history chart for FITBP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Fifth Third Bancorp's 6.00% Non-Cumululative Perpetual Preferred:

In Monday trading, Fifth Third Bancorp's 6.00% Non-Cumululative Perpetual Preferred (Symbol: FITBP) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FITB) are trading flat.

