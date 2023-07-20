Fifth Third Bancorp tops profit estimates on strong interest income

July 20 (Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp FITB.O on Thursday posted a better-than-expected second-quarter profit, as interest rate hikes by the U.S. central bank boosted its interest income.

On an adjusted basis, the Ohio-based bank earned 87 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 83 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

The bank's shares, down 13% this year, were up 1.2% in premarket trading.

The rigorous rate hike cycle by the Federal Reserve has allowed lenders to boost their interest income by charging higher interest on loans.

Fifth Third's net interest income - the difference between the income from loan interests and payout on deposits - jumped 9% to $1.46 billion.

However, the lender trimmed its full-year NII growth forecast range to 3% to 5%, from 7% to 10%.

Successive rate hikes by the central bank has made borrowing costly, suggesting that consumers might deter from seeking loans, thereby causing a drop in loan demands in the near future.

After a spate of bank runs earlier this year, deposits at banks have now stabilized. Average deposits at Fifth Third Bancorp was $160.86 billion, flat sequentially.

(Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((SriHari.NS@thomsonreuters.com;))

