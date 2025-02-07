Fifth Third Bancorp Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that offers a wide range of financial products and services. Valued at $29.5 billion by market cap, the company’s principal businesses include retail banking, commercial banking, investment advisory, and data processing.

Shares of this leading regional bank have outperformed the broader market over the past year. FITB has gained 32.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 22.8%. In 2025, FITB stock is up 4.8%, surpassing SPX’s 3.4% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, FITB’s underperformance is apparent compared to iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 35.8% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 6.4% gains on a YTD basis outshines the stock’s returns over the same time frame.

FITB’s outperformance is fueled by solid loan growth, stable funding costs, and a supportive lending environment following the Fed rate-cuts. Moreover, its plan to launch 200+ branches over the next four years in rapidly growing Southeast markets underscores its commitment to improving customer experience by integrating digital innovation with physical banking infrastructure.

On Jan. 21, FITB reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed down more than 2% in the following trading session. Its EPS came in at $0.85, up 18.1% from the year-ago quarter. The company’s revenue stood at $2.2 billion, up marginally year over year.

For fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect FITB’s EPS to grow 8.9% to $3.67 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering FITB stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 11 “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with 10 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jan. 23, D.A. Davidson analyst Peter Winter maintained a “Hold” rating on FITB with a price target of $50, implying a potential upside of 12.9% from current levels.

The mean price target of $50.69 represents a 14.4% premium to FITB’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $57 suggests an upside potential of 28.7%.

