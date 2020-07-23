Markets
Fifth Third Bancorp Reveals Drop In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) revealed a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $163 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $427 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $163 Mln. vs. $427 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.23 vs. $0.57 last year.

