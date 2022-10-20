Fifth Third Bancorp Reports Fall In Q3 Bottom Line, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $631 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $684 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $631 Mln. vs. $684 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.91 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.98

