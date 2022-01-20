Markets
Fifth Third Bancorp Q4 income increases in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $627 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $569 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $627 Mln. vs. $569 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.90 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.90

