Fifth Third Bancorp Q4 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $569 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $701 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $569 Mln. vs. $701 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.78 vs. $0.96 last year.

