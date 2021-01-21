Markets
FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Q4 Income Drops

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $569 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $701 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $569 Mln. vs. $701 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.78 vs. $0.96 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FITB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular