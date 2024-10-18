Fifth Third Bancorp Q3 Income Falls, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $532 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $623 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $532 Mln. vs. $623 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.91 last year.

