Fifth Third Bancorp Q1 Profit Retreats, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $474 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $674 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $474 Mln. vs. $674 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.68 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.69

