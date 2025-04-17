Fifth Third Bancorp Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) announced a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $478 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $480 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $478 Mln. vs. $480 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.71 vs. $0.70 last year.

