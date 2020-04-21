Fifth Third Bancorp Q1 Earnings Fall

Markets
(RTTNews) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) released a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $29 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $760 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $29 Mln. vs. $760 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.04 vs. $1.12 last year.

