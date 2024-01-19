News & Insights

Fifth Third Bancorp Profit Declines In Q4, misses estimates

January 19, 2024 — 06:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $492 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $699 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $492 Mln. vs. $699 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.72 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.85

