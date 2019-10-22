Markets
Fifth Third Bancorp Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $530 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $421 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $530 Mln. vs. $421 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.71 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73

