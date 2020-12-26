Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. You will need to purchase shares before the 30th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of January.

Fifth Third Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.27 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.08 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Fifth Third Bancorp has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current share price of $27.58. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Fifth Third Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Fifth Third Bancorp has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fifth Third Bancorp paid out 52% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:FITB Historic Dividend December 26th 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Fifth Third Bancorp earnings per share are up 3.8% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Fifth Third Bancorp has delivered 39% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Fifth Third Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? Fifth Third Bancorp has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. In sum this is a middling combination, and we find it hard to get excited about the company from a dividend perspective.

However if you're still interested in Fifth Third Bancorp as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Fifth Third Bancorp. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Fifth Third Bancorp and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

