News & Insights

US Markets
FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp names CEO Spence as board chair, appoints new CFO

December 19, 2023 — 08:42 am EST

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp FITB.O said on Tuesday CEO and President Tim Spence will also assume the role of chairman of the lender's board from Jan. 2.

In other top level changes, Bryan Preston, currently treasurer, will replace Jamie Leonard as chief financial officer. Leonard will become the chief operating officer (COO), the bank said.

Spence succeeds Nick Akins, who has been elected lead independent director.

The bank's shares were up marginally in premarket trading. The stock has gained nearly 7% this year, through previous close.

In October, Fifth Third said it expects net interest income (NII) to decline again in the current quarter after posting a 1.3% fall in third-quarter profit.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FITB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.