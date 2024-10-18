Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) reported revenue of $2.13 billion, down 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.85, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 billion, representing a surprise of -1.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.66%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fifth Third Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Book value per share : $27.60 versus $26.16 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $27.60 versus $26.16 estimated by seven analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio (FTE) : 58.2% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 56.9%.

: 58.2% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 56.9%. Net interest margin (FTE) : 2.9% versus 2.9% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 2.9% versus 2.9% estimated by seven analysts on average. Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio) : 0.5% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 0.5% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on six analysts. Return on average assets : 1.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1.1%.

: 1.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1.1%. Tangible book value per share (including AOCI) : $20.20 versus $18.83 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $20.20 versus $18.83 estimated by six analysts on average. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $195.84 billion versus $195 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $195.84 billion versus $195 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Return on average common equity : 11.7% compared to the 12.7% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 11.7% compared to the 12.7% average estimate based on five analysts. CET1 Capital Ratio : 10.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.6%.

: 10.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.6%. Leverage Ratio : 9.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.1%.

: 9.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.1%. Tier 1 risk-based Capital Ratio : 12.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.9%.

: 12.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.9%. Total Nonperforming Assets: $733 million versus $713.62 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

