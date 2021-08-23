Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. FITB surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is one of three major moving averages used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for a wide range of securities. But the 50-day is considered to be more important because it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Shares of FITB have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.1%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that FITB could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider FITB's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 10 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting FITB on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

