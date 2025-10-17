Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) reported $2.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.9%. EPS of $0.93 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29 billion, representing a surprise of +0.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.9%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net interest margin (FTE) : 3.1% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 3.1% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on seven analysts. Efficiency Ratio (FTE) : 54.9% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 54.8%.

: 54.9% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 54.8%. Book value per share : $29.26 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $29.31.

: $29.26 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $29.31. Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio) : 1.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.7%.

: 1.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.7%. Tangible book value per share (including AOCI) : $21.66 compared to the $21.48 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $21.66 compared to the $21.48 average estimate based on five analysts. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $193.5 billion compared to the $193.61 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $193.5 billion compared to the $193.61 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Return on average assets : 1.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.1%.

: 1.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.1%. Return on average common equity : 12.6% compared to the 12.1% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 12.6% compared to the 12.1% average estimate based on four analysts. Leverage Ratio : 9.2% compared to the 9.4% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 9.2% compared to the 9.4% average estimate based on three analysts. Total nonaccrual portfolio loans and leases : $768 million versus $855.28 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $768 million versus $855.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Tier 1 risk-based Capital Ratio : 11.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.8%.

: 11.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.8%. Total nonperforming assets: $805 million versus $892.62 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Fifth Third Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Fifth Third Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp have returned -12.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.