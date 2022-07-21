Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, NII Up

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB has reported second-quarter 2022 earnings per share (excluding after-tax impacts of certain items) of 79 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported earnings per share of 94 cents.



The results were supported by high net interest income (NII), lower expenses, improved average loans and lease balances, and a decline in non-performing assets. However, a significant fall in fee income was an undermining factor.



The company reported net income available to common shareholders of $526 million compared with $674 million witnessed in the prior-year quarter.



Revenues Up on Higher NII, Expenses & Deposits Decline



Total revenues (on a fully taxable-equivalent or FTE basis) in the reported quarter were $2.02 billion, up 3% year over year. However, the revenue figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05 billion.



Fifth Third’s NII (on an FTE basis) was $1.34 billion, up 11% year over year. It primarily reflects the benefits of higher market rates, growth in investment portfolio balances, partially offset by lower Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)-related income and a decline in interest income from government mortgage buyouts.



Net interest margin (NIM) (on an FTE basis) rose 29 basis points (bps) year over year to 2.92%.



Non-interest income fell 9% year over year to $676 million. This was primarily due to a decline in commercial banking revenues, mortgage banking net revenues, wealth and asset management revenues and leasing business revenues.



Non-interest expenses decreased 4% from the prior-year quarter to $1.11 billion. The main reasons for the decrease in non-interest expenses were lower compensation and benefits, net occupancy expenses and leasing business expenses.



As of Jun 30, 2022, average loan and lease balances and average total deposits were at $117.69 billion and $162.89 billion, respectively. Loans increased 4%, whereas deposits decreased 3% on a sequential basis.



Credit Quality Mixed



The company reported a provision for credit losses of $179 million against the benefits of $115 million in the year-ago quarter. Net charge-offs in the second quarter were $62 million or 0.21% of average loans and leases (on an annualized basis) compared with the $44 million or 0.16% witnessed in the prior-year quarter.



Nonetheless, total non-performing assets were $559 million, down 20% from the year-ago quarter. The total allowance for credit losses marginally decreased to $2.20 billion.



Capital Position Weak



Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.24% compared with the 11.83% posted at the end of the prior-year quarter. The CET1 capital ratio was 8.96%, down from 10.37% recorded at the end of the year-ago quarter. The leverage ratio was 8.30% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 8.55%.



Our Viewpoint



The rise in revenues of the company was backed by increased NII. The improvement in NIM was an impressive factor. However, a decrease in total deposits and a weak capital position were matters of concern.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Fifth Third Bancorp price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fifth Third Bancorp Quote

Currently, Fifth Third carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Performance of Other Banks



Citigroup Inc.’s C second-quarter 2022 income from continuing operations per share of $2.30 handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67. However, the reported figure declined 19% from the prior-year quarter.



Citigroup witnessed growth in NII and non-interest revenues. However, declines in investment banking revenues, loans and deposits were spoilsports.



Truist Financial’s TFC second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17. However, TFC’s bottom line declined 22.6% from the prior-year quarter.



TFC’s results were aided by average loan growth and higher rates, which drove NII. However, lower non-interest income and a rise in provisions were the major headwinds.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.