Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) reported revenue of $2.08 billion, down 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.11 billion, representing a surprise of -1.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fifth Third Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Book value per share : $25.13 versus $25.52 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: $25.13 versus $25.52 estimated by eight analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio (FTE) : 58.5% compared to the 57.7% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 58.5% compared to the 57.7% average estimate based on eight analysts. Net interest margin (FTE) : 2.9% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 2.9%.

: 2.9% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 2.9%. Return on average assets : 1.1% versus 1.1% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 1.1% versus 1.1% estimated by seven analysts on average. Tangible book value per share (including AOCI) : $17.75 versus $17.97 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $17.75 versus $17.97 estimated by seven analysts on average. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $194.50 billion versus $195.38 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $194.50 billion versus $195.38 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio) : 0.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.5%.

: 0.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.5%. Return on average common equity : 13.6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 13.3%.

: 13.6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 13.3%. CET1 Capital Ratio : 10.6% compared to the 10.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 10.6% compared to the 10.5% average estimate based on four analysts. Leverage Ratio : 9.1% versus 9.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 9.1% versus 9.1% estimated by three analysts on average. Tier I risk-based Capital Ratio : 11.9% compared to the 11.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 11.9% compared to the 11.8% average estimate based on three analysts. Total Nonperforming Assets: $647 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $777.26 million.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp have returned +12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

