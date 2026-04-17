Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) reported revenue of $2.83 billion, up 33% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.83, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.86 billion, representing a surprise of -0.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Efficiency Ratio (FTE) : 84.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 61.8%.

: 84.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 61.8%. Net interest margin (FTE) : 3.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.

: 3.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.2%. Tangible book value per share (including AOCI) : $22.88 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.65.

: $22.88 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.65. Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio) : 0.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.4%.

: 0.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.4%. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $237.96 billion versus $243.72 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $237.96 billion versus $243.72 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Book value per share : $35.24 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $30.35.

: $35.24 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $30.35. Return on average assets : 0.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.4%.

: 0.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.4%. Regulatory Capital Ratios - Leverage : 10.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.6%.

: 10.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.6%. Return on average common equity : 1.9% versus 10.7% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1.9% versus 10.7% estimated by two analysts on average. Regulatory Capital Ratios - Tier 1 risk-based Capital : 10.9% compared to the 10.6% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 10.9% compared to the 10.6% average estimate based on two analysts. Total nonperforming assets : $1.14 billion compared to the $1 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.14 billion compared to the $1 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Tangible common equity (including AOCI): 7.3% versus 7.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Fifth Third Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Fifth Third Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp have returned +13.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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