Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FITB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.6, the dividend yield is 2.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FITB was $43.6, representing a -0.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.69 and a 112.48% increase over the 52 week low of $20.52.

FITB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FITB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.43. Zacks Investment Research reports FITB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 69.86%, compared to an industry average of 36.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fitb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FITB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FITB as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NIFE)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXO with an increase of 2.56% over the last 100 days. NIFE has the highest percent weighting of FITB at 5.46%.

