Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FITB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FITB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.99, the dividend yield is 5.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FITB was $20.99, representing a -33.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.64 and a 89.1% increase over the 52 week low of $11.10.

FITB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FITB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.94. Zacks Investment Research reports FITB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -47.85%, compared to an industry average of -36.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FITB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FITB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FITB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWB with an increase of 3.85% over the last 100 days. FTXO has the highest percent weighting of FITB at 4.38%.

