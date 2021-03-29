Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FITB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that FITB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FITB was $38.44, representing a -4.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.46 and a 192.32% increase over the 52 week low of $13.15.

FITB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM). FITB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.83. Zacks Investment Research reports FITB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 36.07%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FITB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FITB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FITB as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NIFE)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (DBLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXO with an increase of 66.02% over the last 100 days. NIFE has the highest percent weighting of FITB at 5.69%.

