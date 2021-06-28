Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FITB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that FITB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.5, the dividend yield is 2.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FITB was $39.5, representing a -8.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.06 and a 128.59% increase over the 52 week low of $17.28.

FITB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FITB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.72. Zacks Investment Research reports FITB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 60.56%, compared to an industry average of 34.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FITB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FITB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FITB as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (FITB)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (FITB)

AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (FITB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAT with an increase of 22.51% over the last 100 days. NIFE has the highest percent weighting of FITB at 5.46%.

