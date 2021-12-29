Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased FITB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.78, the dividend yield is 2.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FITB was $43.78, representing a -4.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.92 and a 63.18% increase over the 52 week low of $26.83.

FITB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FITB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.62. Zacks Investment Research reports FITB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 74.4%, compared to an industry average of 40.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fitb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FITB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FITB as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAT with an increase of 9.05% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FITB at 4.5%.

