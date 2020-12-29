Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FITB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FITB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.53, the dividend yield is 3.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FITB was $27.53, representing a -11.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.19 and a 148.02% increase over the 52 week low of $11.10.

FITB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FITB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.01. Zacks Investment Research reports FITB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -31.49%, compared to an industry average of -29.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FITB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FITB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FITB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KRE with an increase of 35.55% over the last 100 days. KBWB has the highest percent weighting of FITB at 4.08%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.