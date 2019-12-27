Dividends
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FITB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FITB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.12, the dividend yield is 3.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FITB was $31.12, representing a -1.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.64 and a 36.85% increase over the 52 week low of $22.74.

FITB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FITB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.04. Zacks Investment Research reports FITB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.54%, compared to an industry average of 5.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FITB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FITB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have FITB as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)
  • SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAT with an increase of 15.77% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FITB at 3.81%.

