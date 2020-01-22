Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings Advance In Q4

(RTTNews) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $701 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $432 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $701 Mln. vs. $432 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.96 vs. $0.64 last year.

