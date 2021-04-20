Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings Advance In Q1

(RTTNews) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $674 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $29 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $674 Mln. vs. $29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.93 vs. $0.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69

