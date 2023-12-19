News & Insights

Fifth Third Bancorp Appoints President And CEO Tim Spence To Addl. Role As Chairman Of Board

December 19, 2023

(RTTNews) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) announced Tuesday the Board of Directors voted to appoint Tim Spence chairman of the board, effective January 2, 2024.

Spence succeeds Nick Akins, who has been elected lead independent director. Spence's responsibilities will include chairman, chief executive officer and president, Fifth Third Bancorp.

Jamie Leonard, currently chief financial officer, will become chief operating officer (COO) with oversight of the Bank's largest customer-facing employee groups. He has served Fifth Third for nearly 25 years, including as chief financial officer, chief risk officer and in various finance leadership roles.

Bryan Preston, currently Fifth Third's treasurer, will replace Leonard as chief financial officer. He has served at Fifth Third for nearly two decades.

Brennen Willingham, currently managing director of capital, liquidity and corporate development, will succeed Preston as treasurer. Since joining Fifth Third in 2007, Willingham has held various positions within the Treasury group, including leading the Bancorp's capital and liquidity management functions and corporate development.

