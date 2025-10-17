Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Rise In Q3 Profit, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $608 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $532 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $1.525 billion from $1.427 billion last year.

Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $608 Mln. vs. $532 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $1.525 Bln vs. $1.427 Bln last year.

