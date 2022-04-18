Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Minimum Hourly Wage Increase

(RTTNews) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) said it will raise minimum wage to $20 per hour beginning July 4. More than 40% of the Bank's workforce will receive a midyear compensation increase. The company noted that the hourly wage will benefit nearly 95% of employees in retail branches and operations support functions.

"This wage increase will make a meaningful difference in the lives of our team members, who are the face of Fifth Third and who are impacted disproportionately by rising costs of living," said Tim Spence, president of Fifth Third Bancorp.

