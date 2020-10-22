Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Increase In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit totaled $562 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $530 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $562 Mln. vs. $530 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.71 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.