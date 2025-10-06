Markets
FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp To Acquire Comerica In $10.9 Billion All-Stock Deal

October 06, 2025 — 07:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) and Comerica Incorporated (CMA) on Monday announced an agreement under which Fifth Third will acquire Comerica in an all-stock deal valued at $10.9 billion.

As per the deal, Comerica shareholders will receive 1.8663 Fifth Third shares for each Comerica share, valuing each Comerica share at $82.88 based on Fifth Third's closing price on October 3, 2025. The purchase price represents a 20% premium to Comerica's 10-day average stock price.

The merger combines two established banks to create the 9th largest U.S. bank with about $288 billion in assets. The combination is expected to be immediately accretive to shareholders; improve efficiency, return on assets, and return on tangible common equity; and provide a strong platform for sustainable long-term growth.

Upon closing, Fifth Third shareholders will hold roughly 73% and Comerica shareholders about 27% of the combined company.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

"This combination marks a pivotal moment for Fifth Third as we accelerate our strategy to build density in high-growth markets and deepen our commercial capabilities," said Tim Spence, Chairman, CEO and President of Fifth Third Bank. "Comerica's strong middle market franchise and complementary footprint make this a natural fit. Together, we are creating a stronger, more diversified bank that is well-positioned to deliver value for our shareholders, customers, and communities - starting today, and over the long-term."

Comerica shares rose more than 10% in pre-market from Friday's closing price of $70.55, while Fifth Third stock fell 4% in pre-market trading, down from Friday's close of $44.41.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FITB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.