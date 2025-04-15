FIFTH THIRD BAN Earnings Preview: Recent $FITB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FIFTH THIRD BAN ($FITB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,200,460,881 and earnings of $0.72 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FITB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FIFTH THIRD BAN Insider Trading Activity

FIFTH THIRD BAN insiders have traded $FITB stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FITB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT P SHAFFER (EVP and Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,216,193 .

. KEVIN P LAVENDER (EVP) sold 21,700 shares for an estimated $945,100

JAMES C. LEONARD (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 17,200 shares for an estimated $761,278

KALA GIBSON (EVP) sold 8,998 shares for an estimated $392,712

TIMOTHY SPENCE (Chair, CEO & President) sold 7,868 shares for an estimated $346,978

KRISTINE R. GARRETT (EVP) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $327,525

FIFTH THIRD BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 437 institutional investors add shares of FIFTH THIRD BAN stock to their portfolio, and 421 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FIFTH THIRD BAN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FITB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FITB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.

FIFTH THIRD BAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FITB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FITB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $44.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Winter from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $46.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $43.0 on 10/21/2024

