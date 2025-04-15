Stocks
FITB

FIFTH THIRD BAN Earnings Preview: Recent $FITB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 15, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

FIFTH THIRD BAN ($FITB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,200,460,881 and earnings of $0.72 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FITB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FIFTH THIRD BAN Insider Trading Activity

FIFTH THIRD BAN insiders have traded $FITB stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FITB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT P SHAFFER (EVP and Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,216,193.
  • KEVIN P LAVENDER (EVP) sold 21,700 shares for an estimated $945,100
  • JAMES C. LEONARD (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 17,200 shares for an estimated $761,278
  • KALA GIBSON (EVP) sold 8,998 shares for an estimated $392,712
  • TIMOTHY SPENCE (Chair, CEO & President) sold 7,868 shares for an estimated $346,978
  • KRISTINE R. GARRETT (EVP) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $327,525

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FIFTH THIRD BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 437 institutional investors add shares of FIFTH THIRD BAN stock to their portfolio, and 421 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

FIFTH THIRD BAN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FITB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FITB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

FIFTH THIRD BAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FITB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FITB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $44.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Peter Winter from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $46.0 on 10/21/2024
  • Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $43.0 on 10/21/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

FITB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.