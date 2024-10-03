News & Insights

Fifth Third Announces New Structure To Enhance Commercial Banking, Future Growth

October 03, 2024 — 10:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), Thursday announced a new structure within its Commercial Bank to promote commercial banking for future growth and opportunity.

The new Corporate & Investment Banking will be led by Kevin Khanna.

The structure will support industry-specific verticals including Consumer and Retail, Energy, Financial Institutions, Healthcare, Technology, Media, Telecom and Entertainment, Aerospace, Defense and Transportation, and Metal, Materials, and Construction.

It will also encompass the Investment Banking, Corporate Finance & Advisory and Financial Sponsors groups.

Currently, Fifth Third's stock is trading at $41.70, down 0.66 on the Nasdaq.

