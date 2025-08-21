Fifth Third Acquires DTS Connex to Bolster Commercial Payments Growth

As part of the broader strategy to leverage technology and innovation, Fifth Third Bancorp FITB has acquired DTS Connex. The acquisition enhances FITB’s capabilities in cash logistics, infrastructure, and risk management within its Commercial Payments business .

FITB’s Strategic Rationale Behind Buyout

DTS Connex’s advanced technology caters to the needs of businesses seeking more efficient, transparent, and controlled cash logistics management. By acquiring DTS Connex, FITB will streamline cash operations and foster deeper collaboration across the cash ecosystem through advanced data sharing. This move reinforces the company’s broader strategy to leverage technology and innovation, offering more integrated and advanced service solutions for clients.

Bridgit Chayt, head of Commercial Payments of FITB stated, “Within Commercial Payments, we’ve built a robust cash processing business that strengthens client relationships beyond traditional payment services,”. Chayt further added, “This acquisition expands our ability to automate cash operations and fosters deeper collaboration across the cash ecosystem through advanced data sharing. This is a pivotal milestone in our commitment to simplify payments through client-centric innovation.”

FITB’s Broader Strategy to Bolster Commercial Payments

The integration of DTS Connex is part of FITB’s ongoing strategy to strengthen its leadership in the Commercial Payments business. Over the past few years, Fifth Third has made targeted acquisitions and partnerships to expand its strategic integration of payment technology solutions to differentiate its product offerings.

In 2023, it acquired Big Data Healthcare LLC to enhance healthcare payments. Earlier, in the same year, the company acquired Rize Money, Inc. to strengthen embedded finance.

In May, Fifth Third partnered with Bottomline to launch Enhanced Payables, a platform powered by Paymode-X. Later in September, Fifth Third expanded its Trustly partnership via Newline to accelerate pay-by-bank innovations and strengthen transaction capabilities across the Automated Clearing House and Real-Time Payments networks.

Together, these efforts underscore Fifth Third’s focus on becoming a technology-driven payments provider. By combining acquisitions like DTS Connex with partnerships and platform development, the bank is positioning its Commercial Payments business for significant scale. FITB anticipates this business to become a $1 billion revenue business by 2029.

Commercial Payments business already represents a key growth engine, accounting for 21% of fee revenues as of June 30, 2025, second only to the wealth and asset management business. Expanding the Commercial Payments business is set to accelerate fee income growth and provide meaningful support to overall revenue momentum.

FITB’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of FITB have gained 4.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 17.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, the company has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Acquisition Deal by Other Finance Firms

This month, First Financial Bancorp FFBC entered an agreement to acquire BankFinancial Corporation BFIN, a Chicago-based financial institution, in an all-stock transaction valued at $142 million. The move aligns with FFBC’s strategic focus on strengthening its footprint in the Chicagoland market and enhancing its service offerings.

Upon completion, BFIN’s consumer and wealth management services, along with selected commercial credit lines, will be integrated into the existing operations of FFBC. All BankFinancial employees will transition to First Financial, ensuring continuity in client relationships and community engagement.

