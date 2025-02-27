Fifth Era Acquisition Corp. I Prices Initial Public Offering of 20 Million Units at $10.00 Each

Fifth Era Acquisition Corp. I announces IPO of 20 million units, each comprising a Class A share and share right.

Fifth Era Acquisition Corp. I announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 20 million units at $10.00 each, set to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "FERAU" on February 28, 2025. Each unit comprises one Class A ordinary share and a right to receive one-tenth of a Class A ordinary share upon completing a business combination. The offering is expected to close on March 3, 2025, and includes an option for underwriters to purchase an additional 3 million units. The Company, which is a blank check firm aiming to merge with technology-enabled businesses, is led by CEO Mitchell Mechigian and a diverse management team. The registration statement for the offering has been filed with the SEC, and prospectuses are available through Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. Forward-looking statements regarding the IPO and business combinations are included, with risks outlined in official documents.

Potential Positives

The Company successfully priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $10.00 per unit, raising significant capital for future business endeavors.

The units, including Class A ordinary shares and Share Rights, are set to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market, enhancing visibility and credibility in the investment community.

The IPO allows for a potential additional sale of up to 3,000,000 units through an over-allotment option, which could further increase capital generation for the Company.

The focus on technology-enabled businesses, including areas like artificial intelligence and fintech, aligns the Company with high-growth sectors, potentially attracting investor interest.

Potential Negatives

Company is a blank check company, which may raise concerns about its ability to identify and execute on a viable business combination.

The reliance on forward-looking statements indicates uncertainty in the ability to complete the IPO as planned or achieve its intended results, which may affect investor confidence.

The potential for over-allotments could signal weaker demand for the IPO, which might be interpreted negatively by market participants.

FAQ

What is the focus of Fifth Era Acquisition Corp. I?

Fifth Era Acquisition Corp. I focuses on technology-enabled businesses, including sectors like AI, fintech, and blockchain.

When is the IPO for Fifth Era Acquisition Corp. I?

The IPO is priced at $10 per unit and will begin trading on February 28, 2025.

How many units are being offered in the IPO?

The company is offering 20,000,000 units as part of its initial public offering.

What will each unit consist of?

Each unit includes one Class A ordinary share and one Share Right for 1/10th of a Class A ordinary share.

How can I obtain the prospectus for the IPO?

The prospectus can be requested from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. at their New York office or via email.

New York, NY, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fifth Era Acquisition Corp. I (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and begin trading tomorrow, February 28, 2025, under the ticker symbol “FERAU.” Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right (the “Share Right”) to receive one tenth (1/10) of one Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination. An amount equal to $10.00 per unit will be deposited into a trust account upon the closing of the offering. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and Share Rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “FERA” and “FERAR,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on March 3, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.





The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry or at any stage of its corporate evolution but will focus on technology enabled businesses in a diverse range of areas including internet, enterprise technology, software, including artificial intelligence, fintech and blockchain.





The Company’s management team is led by Mitchell Mechigian, its Chief Executive Officer and Director, Alison Davis, its managing director, Chris Linn, its Chief Financial Officer and Director, and Matthew Le Merle, its Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors (the “Board”). In addition, the Board includes Colin Wiel, Gary Cookhorn, and Rebecca Macieira-Kaufmann.





Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.





The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor New York, New York 10022, or by email at



prospectus@cantor.com



.





A registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on February 27, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds will be used as indicated.





Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website,



www.sec.gov



. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Company Contact:







Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I





Mitchell Mechigian







spac@fifthera.com





