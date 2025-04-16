Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I Announces Trading Options for Class A Ordinary Shares and Rights Starting April 21, 2025

Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I will allow separate trading of Class A shares and rights starting April 21, 2025.

Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I announced that starting April 21, 2025, investors can separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and rights that are part of the units sold in its initial public offering. The shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “FERA” and “FERAR,” while units that are not separated will continue trading under the symbol “FERAU.” The press release clarifies that it does not constitute an offer to buy or sell the company's securities. Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I, a Cayman Islands-based special purpose acquisition company, aims to pursue business combinations in various sectors, particularly focusing on technology-enabled businesses. The announcement includes forward-looking statements about its business strategies and potential risks, advising that actual outcomes may differ from those predicted.

Holders of units can now separately trade Class A ordinary shares and rights, potentially increasing liquidity and attracting more investors.

Class A ordinary shares and rights will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under recognizable symbols, enhancing visibility and brand recognition.

The Company has the flexibility to pursue diverse acquisition opportunities in technology-enabled sectors, positioning itself for strategic growth in dynamic markets.

The announcement may suggest a lack of immediate acquisition or business combination plans since the company is still in the process of unveiling the ability to separately trade its securities.

The inclusion of a standard disclaimer about forward-looking statements may evoke concerns about the company's ability to achieve its stated objectives or pursue successful acquisitions, casting doubt on future performance.

The focus on diverse areas for acquisition, particularly technology-enabled businesses, could create uncertainty about the company’s strategic direction and potential risks associated with these industries.

When can I trade Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I shares separately?

Holders can trade the Class A ordinary shares and rights separately starting April 21, 2025.

What are the trading symbols for Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I?

The Class A ordinary shares trade under the symbol “FERA” and the rights under “FERAR.”

What remains the trading symbol for units not separated?

Units that are not separated will continue to trade under the symbol “FERAU.”

What kind of company is Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I?

Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I is a special purpose acquisition company focused on technology-enabled businesses.

Are there any legal disclaimers in this press release?

Yes, the press release includes forward-looking statements and disclaimers regarding the securities offered by the Company.

New York, NY, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I (Nasdaq: FERAU) (the “



Company



”) announced today that, commencing April 21, 2025, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and rights included in the units. The Class A ordinary shares and rights that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “FERA” and “FERAR,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FERAU.”





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I







Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry or at any stage of its corporate evolution but will focus on technology enabled businesses in a diverse range of areas including internet, enterprise technology, software, including artificial intelligence, fintech and blockchain.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“



SEC



”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Company Contact







Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I





Mitchell Mechigian







spac@fifthera.com





