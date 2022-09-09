World Markets

Fifteen killed, hundreds of houses burned in eastern Congo attack

Contributor
Erikas Mwisi Kambale Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DJAFFAR SABITI

S uspected militiamen carrying guns and knives killed at least 15 people and burned hundreds of houses during an attack overnight on a market in a town in eastern Congo, local officials and a resident said on Friday.

By Erikas Mwisi Kambale

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Suspected militiamen carrying guns and knives killed at least 15 people and burned hundreds of houses during an attack overnight on a market in a town in eastern Congo, local officials and a resident said on Friday.

The raid, near the town of Djugu, is the latest in a string of violent attacks in the eastern Ituri province, where rival groups fight over land and resources.

"I was spending the night in my shop and suddenly I heard bullets and people moaning," said resident Lokana Maki.

"We have so far seen 15 dead and more than 300 houses burned and other people injured and even kidnapped."

The death toll was confirmed by local chief Richard Venna and by a local civil society member.

The attackers were likely from the CODECO militia, whose ranks are drawn mainly from the ethnic Lendu farming community, which carries out regular attacks on Hema herders in the eastern Iruri province, Venna said.

CODECO could not be reached for comment.

The attack took place not far from the site of another CODECO massacre in February in which at least 60 people were killed at a camp for a displaced people.

Much of eastern Congo has seen a spike in violence this year, frustrating residents who say the army and the United Nations peacekeeping mission, known as MONUSCO, is not doing enough to keep people safe.

At least one person was killed in the eastern city of Beni this week when shots were fired during another protest against MONUSCO.

(Writing by Edward McAllister Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((edward.mcallister@tr.com; +221 77 569 1704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

The Life of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)

Sep 09, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular